On this day, Eric Cooper (Wallace Montgomery), a professional land surveyor of 30 years, was performing cross sections in a pond formed from the outfall of a dam. “This particular section is just above a bridge we were surveying to perform scour analysis,” he says.

Cooper is a licensed surveyor in the states of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. His father was a surveyor, and, naturally, a passion for the profession formed in Cooper, too.

Things are changing fast for surveying, he admits. “Dependency on technology is hurting our profession as many field crew members are not learning what is really going on in that little box called a data collector.”

Still, he manages to keep his head, and his heart, above water with fieldwork. “Being outdoors in nature,” says Cooper, is what he loves the most.

A version of this article was originally published in the September 2020 issue of POB.