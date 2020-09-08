Woolpert has been hired to provide Frayt Technologies Inc. with Google Maps Platform services and technical team support. Frayt is a Cincinnati-based technology company that matches customers who have shipping and delivery needs with professionals who can provide those services, on demand and within the hour. Frayt operates online via desktop and mobile app and is active in 34 states.

The Google Maps Platform supports Frayt’s mapping needs and its application programming interfaces (APIs), which enable the rapidly expanding startup to process its escalating volume of calls. Frayt co-founder and CTO Josh McCord said the company recently launched a revamped shipping and delivery app that will be supported by the Google Maps Platform and the Woolpert technical team.

“The Google-Woolpert relationship gives us access to lower rates for the same Google services and provides personalized technical support—it’s a win-win for us,” McCord says. “We’re very fortunate that our firm continues to expand to meet demand, and it is a huge comfort to know that we can fully support that growth while best serving our customers.”

Woolpert, a global mapping and geospatial industry leader, has been a Google Maps Platform partner since 2013, a Google Cloud Partner since 2015 and a Google Premier Partner since 2016. The firm facilitates Google services for clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies, providing access to all Google services and additional technical, software and GIS support.

Specific to Frayt’s needs, Woolpert Google Senior Account Executive Jeremy Quam said the firm also has worked extensively with Google transportation teams and is helping Google build dispatching APIs. Woolpert also has extensive logistics experience and recently launched GeoAwareness, a quick-start solution to improve online ordering and curbside pickup.

“Frayt has developed an outstanding business model, leveraging the on-demand culture we live in today,” Quam says. “Our experience makes us a great fit for Frayt, and we’re excited that we can help them navigate the startup bubble and expand and optimize their services. We are looking forward to seeing them continue to excel.”