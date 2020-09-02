Soon you will be able to track the progress of your Amazon Prime packages in the sky. That's right. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Amazon the permission to officially begin drone delivery operations.

Here's a short timeline of events:

Since 2013, Amazon has been working on its Prime Air drone project. According to the retail giant, Prime Air's delivery system is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

In June 2019, Amazon received permission to begin testing its drone deliveries.

On Aug. 29, 2020, the FAA clears Amazon's Prime Air drones for take off.

According to a report from Business Insider, the FAA issued Amazon a Part 135 air carrier certificate that allows Amazon to operate drones. A statement from Amazon Prime Air Vice President David Carbon reads:

This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA's confidence in Amazon's operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world," Carbon said. "We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30-minute delivery.

Although Amazon has been cleared for take off, there is no word on when Amazon Prime Air's delivery program will begin. The FAA has also issued Part 135 air carrier certificates to Alphabet's Wing Aviation and UPS' Flight Forward.