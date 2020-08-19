NavVis, the leading global provider of indoor spatial intelligence technology and enterprise solutions, announces the release of NavVis IndoorViewer 2.7. With this major software release users can look forward to a number of additional features to the measurement tool including the ability to annotate measurements as well as being able to export and share them as PDF documents.

NavVis IndoorViewer is an innovative web-based deliverable that, in just a few clicks, turns laser scan data into basic building models displayed as 360° realistic digital buildings, point clouds and customizable floorplans. The next generation software, which is also available as a cloud-based SaaS solution – NavVis Cloud – can be set up on-demand without the need for added IT infrastructure and maintenance.

Additionally, the intuitive user-friendly interface means that users without the technical expertise to work with point clouds and modeling software can move through and interact with the building remotely, as if they were on site. It’s no wonder NavVis IndoorViewer is quickly becoming the deliverable of choice for laser scanning professionals who want to offer their customers the chance to benefit from valuable real-word data captured by laser scanners.

Earlier this year, the new and improved virtual measurement tool was launched with the release of NavVis IndoorViewer 2.6. The tool takes highly accurate virtual measurements based on point clouds and saves a significant amount of time otherwise spent travelling to a site. It also offers an impressive array of functions that, with this most recent release, have just been extended.

“We’re extremely pleased with the positive response to the new measurement tool. It’s already gained major traction across multiple industries and is being used for a number of applications. It’s a user-friendly yet incredibly accurate tool, which means it’s proven to save valuable time for both experts as well as first time users” says Georg Schroth, NavVis CTO.

With version 2.7 of NavVis IndoorViewer, there are now even more ways to use the measurement tool for virtual planning and collaboration. The update makes it possible for users to take and save a measurement with more context, meaning they can now annotate measurements with notes and additional information in just a few clicks so that it can be easily communicated with other users. You can take it one step further by exporting and sharing the measurements and their annotations.

A feature like this is highly useful, for example, when renovation options need to be quickly communicated and discussed with colleagues or subcontractors. Exported information is displayed as a detailed PDF document that also includes the exact location, an image, and a deep link that enables team members to click and review the measurements using their own digital factory. The recipient is provided with a contextual overview of the individual measurement or even of a group of measurements.

In addition to this, there have also been some exciting changes to the Point of Interest feature in NavVis IndoorViewer. The latest update now allows those users who track processes and assets in their factories and buildings to access a detailed audit of all of the content that has been added and updated in the POIs. The new POI auditing function is highly relevant to enterprise customers and is as simple as exporting any changes that have been made during a specified time frame as an excel sheet.

Version 2.7 of NavVis IndoorViewer is now available. You can find out more about what else is included in the release and how to register for a free trial with NavVis Cloud at:

About NavVis

NavVis is the leading global provider of indoor spatial intelligence technology and solutions for enterprises, trusted by top companies including BMW, Daimler, Allianz, Lenovo and Deutsche Telekom.

NavVis helps enterprises drive efficiencies and optimize business performance through its powerful digital twin platform for the indoors that enables accurate mapping at unprecedented speed and scale, immersive 3D visualization designed for collaboration and location-based apps that pioneer AI-powered positioning technology.

Founded in 2013, NavVis is headquartered in Munich and has offices in New York and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.navvis.com.