Quantum Spatial, Inc., an NV5 company and the nation’s largest geospatial data firm, has become the first full-service geospatial company to achieve International Standards for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) certification.

The designation, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), verifies that the company’s flight operations division has adopted the best practices necessary to reach the highest levels of safety, security and professionalism in its airborne data acquisition activities.

“As an industry pioneer, Quantum Spatial has long set the standard in geospatial data acquisition and analytics. This commitment to quality extends into all aspects of our work, including safety,” says Mark Abatto, president and chief operating officer of Quantum Spatial. “Going through the stringent IS-BAO certification process underscores our commitment to safety to both our employees and our clients. We commend Jonathon Wittman, our vice president of Data Acquisition, for leading the certification efforts and his team for the professional standards they apply in every aspect of flight operations.”

IS-BAO certification includes audits of every aspect of aviation operations, including safety management systems, organization and personnel, training and proficiency, flight operations, equipment and maintenance, emergency response, environmental management, security and more. To maintain certification, companies must undergo audits every two years.

“Not only is IS-BAO certification meaningful to our employees, it's a game changer for our clients,” says Wittman. “Whether they're utilities, government agencies or private companies, our clients put great value on the policies and procedures we've put in place to safely and effectively carry out our work for them.”

Quantum Spatial joins major corporations, such as AT&T, Coca-Cola Company, Starbucks, Target and Wal-Mart, as the select few organizations to earn IS-BAO certification.