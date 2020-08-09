Aquiline Drones (AD) — a progressive drone enterprise and cloud technology company headquartered in Harford, Conneticut — will soon launch a new "Flight to the Future" training course for drone pilot licensing that hopes to help participants take advantage of business opportunities available to UAV pilots.

The first wave of classes begins on Sept. 1, 2020, with new semesters occurring every eight weeks.

The training course utilizes a proprietary digital platform called "Spartucus" to provide feedback to participants throughout the curriculum. Then Spartucus becomes a job advisor to help participants establish a business by connecting them with job referrals and requests.

“In addition to our cognitive agent Spartacus, our advanced DDS job recruiting system is what sets us apart from the competition,” says Barry Alexander, CEO and Founder of Aquiline Drones. “Not only are we training people in a burgeoning industry, but we’re actually matching our newly certified drone service providers with real jobs and missions. In fact, their first job is very likely a part of the training package.”

The Flight to the Future program ranges in cost for licensed pilots to the public and takes as little as 6-weeks to complete depending on level of experience. “Aggressive nationwide enrollment has already started and is a clear reflection of society beckoning something positive, definitely good news,” says Alexander.

The Flight to the Future course is segmented in four steps:

Pilot Training and FAA Certification - Comprehensive online curriculum and real-time, one-on-one instruction features flight training that uses an online simulator and in-person sessions with a training drone. After successfully passing the FAA examination, the AD instructor will secure the official certification.

- Comprehensive online curriculum and real-time, one-on-one instruction features flight training that uses an online simulator and in-person sessions with a training drone. After successfully passing the FAA examination, the AD instructor will secure the official certification. AD Cloud Immersion - A dedicated cloud for drone operations with edge computing and built-in analytics. All program participants will be provided with a free subscription to the AD Cloud for six months to conquer its Command and Control capabilities and interactive online content. Additionally, enrollees have access to a customized Flight to the Future dashboard, where one can begin working towards an independent drone business. When the business operation launches, this dashboard will send drone job opportunities and integrate with the Command and Control module to assign drone missions with proper FAA authorizations.

- A dedicated cloud for drone operations with edge computing and built-in analytics. All program participants will be provided with a free subscription to the AD Cloud for six months to conquer its Command and Control capabilities and interactive online content. Additionally, enrollees have access to a customized Flight to the Future dashboard, where one can begin working towards an independent drone business. When the business operation launches, this dashboard will send drone job opportunities and integrate with the Command and Control module to assign drone missions with proper FAA authorizations. Master a Specific Industry Application - Specialized, online simulator and flight training will optimize one’s drone and cloud skills to master a specific use case. Program participants may choose from eight different areas of concentration.

- Specialized, online simulator and flight training will optimize one’s drone and cloud skills to master a specific use case. Program participants may choose from eight different areas of concentration. Small Drone Business - Full business setup including business registration, insurance, virtual administrative support as well as AD’s Drones On Demand Service (DDS) on-boarding process for viable and continuous work opportunities.

“As one of four drone airline companies in America and privately owned by professional aviators, we have witnessed a massive amount of our fellow pilots lose their positions and border on bankruptcy as a result of this detrimental pandemic,” says Alexander. “At the most basic level, drones are miniature aircraft and thus, a natural transition for commercial pilots. However, we’ve created a simple and tangible training program that appeals to the masses as well.”

Acquiline is offering 500 individual training enrollments, with opportunities for group drone pilot traninings for firms. Registration is open now at www.aquilinedrones.com/flight-to-the-future.

“Small business is the lifeblood of our economy and we hope to register upwards of one million small drone businesses through this program by the end of the year,” adds Alexander. “We are jointly responsible as good corporate citizens to support the communities in which we thrive.”

“I believe we can all transcend this hardship with a bit of resilience, ingenuity and tenacity.” Alexander adds. “Our powerful drone pilot training program is a chance to get out of unemployment, leave the present behind and reinvent oneself for the high-technology future.”

About Aquiline Drones

Aquiline Drones is an independent, American drone company founded by highly experienced aviators, systems engineers and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing and supply chain and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative and successful ways for using drones in commercial activities.