Androscoggin Land Surveyors Chapter donates $3,300 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which will provide 13,200 meals to hungry people in Maine. The Chapter rallied donations from local surveyors supporting the greater Androscoggin County area.

The donation was part of a COVID-19 response initiative by the Maine Society of Land Surveyors. Surveyor Chapters across the State donated $8,800 to community service organizations in Maine.

“Our profession is tasked with serving the welfare of society, community, and State. Providing hunger-relief for Maine households, especially during this time, fits well with our service objectives.” said Cassandra Quintal, A Geomatic Surveyor for Sebago Technics.