Tallysman Wireless Inc. is excited to announce the addition of four new game-changing embedded VeroStar products to its industry-leading line of antennas. The compact and light embedded VeroStar models offer key features not available in other embedded antennas on the market.

The VSE6028, VSE6028L, VSE6328, and VSE6328L embedded VeroStar antennas are designed and crafted for high-accuracy positioning. With an exceptionally low roll-off from zenith to the horizon, VeroStar antennas provide the best-in-class tracking of GNSS and L-band correction signals at low elevation angles.

Also, the optimized axial ratio at all elevation angles results in excellent multipath rejection, thus enabling accurate and precise code and phase tracking. Additionally, VeroStar antennas feature a robust pre-filter and high-IP3 LNA architecture, minimizing de-sensing from high-level out-of-band signals, including 700 MHz LTE, while still providing a noise figure of only 1.8 dB.

The light (80 g) and compact (106 mm in diameter and 40 mm in height) wide-band spherical antenna element enables the VeroStar to deliver a ±2 mm phase centre variation (PCV), making it ideal for high-precision applications, such as autonomous vehicle navigation (land, sea, and air), smart survey devices, and maritime positioning.

The VSE6028 supports the full GNSS spectrum (the VSE6028L includes support for L-band correction services), while the VSE6328 supports the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, and NavIC-L5 signals and frequency bands (the VSE6328L includes support for L-band correction services).

The unique features of the VeroStar antennas deliver high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), high accuracy, and high precision in the most challenging environments.