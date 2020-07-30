Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to map roughly 13,600 square miles of land in Utah, and analyze the produced data.

Dewberry will collect lidar data across Emery, Carbon, Grand, Cache, Weber, Morgan, Summit, Dagget, Uintah, Duchesne, Iron, and Washington counties during the fall and winter seasons of 2020 through May 2021. This project will support the USGS 3D Elevation Program (3DEP); the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (MAP) program; the Natural Resources Conservation Service high resolution elevation enterprise program; the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service conservation and management of watersheds; and resources related to the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program.

“Increased development, urbanization, and the effects of global climate change have resulted in the need for up-to-date information,” says Dewberry project manager and senior associate Elise MacPherson, PMP. “This project will help USGS, FEMA, and other partner agencies acquire baseline elevation data at the required accuracy and resolution to protect our natural resources and provide thousands of residents with updated reference data that they can use to keep their families and property safe.”

