Utility Mapping: ProStar Joins Trimble's GIS Business Partner Program

Trimble recently announced today that ProStar has joined Trimble’s GIS Business Partner Program. As part of the program, ProStar has implemented the Trimble Precision SDK (Software Developer Kit) to integrate high-accuracy positioning capability in its PointMan mobile application running on smartphones and tablets using Trimble GNSS receivers.

ProStar provides field crews with an easy-to-use mobile data collection solution designed to capture, record and provide real-time visualization of the precise locations of subsurface infrastructure, while utilizing a centralized database to permanently and securely store and share utility location records in the cloud.

By adding the Trimble R Series and Trimble Catalyst receivers to the ProStar workflow, users can confidently access high-quality data and identify potential conflicts to avoid accidents, disruption of services and costly delays to infrastructure projects impacted by not knowing the precise locations of buried utilities.



“Together, Trimble and ProStar are changing the way construction companies, engineering and surveying firms as well as government transportation agencies capture, store and utilize utility infrastructure data. By leveraging the power of geospatial technology, they are able to make more informed decisions in the field,” says Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Survey & Mapping field solutions. “Through this collaboration with ProStar, we are committed to integrating Trimble technology into ProStar’s cloud and mobile solutions to enhance safety protocols on site, reduce project costs and make a safer work environment.”

Availability of the the Trimble R Series

Trimble R Series and Trimble Catalyst GNSS receivers are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit geospatial.trimble.com.

PointMan software applications are available through ProStar.

“We’re excited about this new collaboration and the integration of our PointMan software with Trimble’s high-accuracy GNSS receivers,” says Page Tucker, president & CEO of ProStar. “Creating a seamless integration with Trimble high-accuracy receivers and our PointMan software is a game-changer that will now provide one of the most comprehensive and precise field data collection solutions in the industry.”

