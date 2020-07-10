Bentley Systems' Acceleration Fund Launches Virtuosity, A New Bentley Company

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has announced that its Acceleration Fund has invested in launching Virtuosity, a Bentley company.

Virtuosity exclusively offers Virtuoso Subscriptions that bundle — with a Bentley infrastructure modeling, simulation, or construction application — the virtually delivered services of Virtuosity’s experts to accelerate and advance the success of an infrastructure practitioner.

Virtuoso Subscriptions are now available at virtuosity.com for Bentley applications including MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenFlows, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, AutoPIPE, ContextCapture, LEGION, MOSES, PLAXIS, RAM, SACS, SoilVision, STAAD, and SYNCHRO, and Bentley’s iTwin Design Review cloud service.

Virtuosity’s expert services, accessible through Virtuoso Subscription “keys,” include a range of training and one-to-one mentoring activities, and on-demand learning and content, increasingly integrated during actual application usage.

Allan Murphy, Virtuosity CEO, says: “The world’s infrastructure professionals have all gained a new appreciation for what can be achieved through online collaboration. We think this is the perfect time to inaugurate our commercial innovation: a virtuoso subscription that enhances the functionality of a software application through intrinsic assistance from subject matter experts. We’re marshalling and virtualizing our domain expertise to help every infrastructure practitioner perform with the confidence of a virtuoso!”

Werner Felber, Managing Partner, Boley Geotechnick GmbH, Beratende Ingenieure, says: “With Virtuoso Subscriptions, professionals across our international teams can support projects more effectively. Virtuosity’s experts will help keep us current in going digital by constantly leveraging what’s new in Bentley’s applications to ensure our competitiveness in the market and the best results for our customers.”

About Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund

Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund was founded in 2020 to invest in new and incremental participants in open ecosystems to advance infrastructure digital twins. The Bentley Systems Acceleration Fund is chartered to accelerate the creation and curation of digital twins, and to foster technologies and innovations so enabled, by nurturing new ventures, making minority investments, and acquiring and expanding digital integrators. Investments to date include Digital Water Works, Digital Construction Works, Virtuosity, and The Cohesive Companies. Chief Acceleration Officer Santanu Das welcomes queries from potential ecosystem participants at.