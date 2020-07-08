Survey Crew Members Share Photos from the Field

Fieldwork is often the cornerstone of survey crew jobs. For some survey crew members, it is also the part of the land surveying profession they value the most.

Depending on the job, a surveyor’s office can range from busy highways and bridge crossings to remote fields and wild forests. Yet somehow, between negotiating wild terrain and inclement weather, survey crews manage to get the job done. And love every moment of it.

Aaron Bicknese of Land Surveying Incorporated recently completed a construction stakeout at Devils National Monument Tower in Wyoming. “The opportunity to work both indoors, outdoors, and travel is a huge perk for me,” he says. In photos from POB’s new 2020 Point & Shoot gallery, you will see why.

If you’ve ever worked a survey crew job, then you know the feeling of seeing something so beautiful, or strange, in the field that you just had to snap a photo. Submitted by POB readers, our Point & Shoot gallery is full of these moments. They inspire. They provoke. And hopefully, they paint a picture of what it is like to be a surveyor in the field.