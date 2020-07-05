Geneq Inc. Announces F100 Highly Integrated GNSS Receiver

Geneq Inc. announces its new F100, a multi-constellation GNSS receiver with very high level of technology integration. The F100 device is an evolution of the well-known F90 with new features that will fulfill the surveyor’s demands in terms of field performance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Indeed, F100 tracks multi-constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou…) and can maximize the acquisition and tracking process with all-in-view GNSS frequencies. Providing maximum performance for accuracy and real-time measurements, F100 also supports RTK correction service, including RTX service that can get cm level accuracy without a base station. The F100, with its advanced technology, ensures a high performance even in harsh environment such as under heavy canopy.

The F100 has an excellent combination of GNSS, 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antenna. With this highly integrated communication features, this innovative GNSS Receiver F100 has a built-in 5watt radio that is enabling effective baseline of 10km.

Its shorter charging time and a battery having 13600mAh capacity are new features that are essential for lasting field work. Even with its magnesium alloy casing, F100 weighs only 1.5 kg and measures only 154mm x 154mm x 76mm. Mobile field workers will find in this feature an ally to their surveying productivity.

With its integrated high-sensitive E-bubble and brand-new tilt survey algorithm, the F100 becomes a calibration-free GNSS receiver. Immune to magnetic disturbance and free from limitation of tilt angles, the F100 can be used to measure unreachable points.

Another important feature from the F100 is the 1.45in color LCD display with a multi-touch capacitive screen. The user will take advantage of the 32 GB internal memory and its integrated second generation WEB UI control full compatible with all devices and all browsers.