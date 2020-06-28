Surveyor Says Online Game Show Premieres This Week

Surveyor Says, hosted by Microdrones, features four teams of two competing to show off their mastery of geomatics and surveying skills.

Each team, including a Microdrones regional manager and a distributor representative, squares off in 3 rounds of surveying term identification and other trivia questions on geomatics.

The two teams with the highest score will advance to the fourth and final round to compete in a word-association game where one player tries to guess a word based on a one-word clue from their co-player. The team with the highest score at the end of Round 4 will be deemed the Surveyor Says winner.

A virtual game show that allows audiences to play along, the first episode premieres online this week at 11 a.m. (EST) on June 30. Viewers can register here to play along and test their surveying knowledge, LIVE, during the broadcast.

Once registered, viewers will be invited to put their surveying knowledge to the test to see if they too, can succeed at SURVEYOR SAYS! Attendees will be able to play along, score bragging rights, and be entered into a random drawing to win merchandise from Microdrones.

A preview of the show is available below: