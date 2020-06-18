Data CollectionTechnology Innovations Stories
Exact Metrology Scans Ancient Artifacts in Peru

June 18, 2020
Emell Derra Adolphus
Last year, Exact Metrology, a comprehensive metrology service provider, accompanied archeologist and teacher Daniel Fernandez-Davila on his annual trip to Peru to collect and scan the data of various ancient artifacts. 

Using a Space Spider 3D scanner provided by Artec 3D, ideal for capturing intricate details on large objects, the team collected high-resolution data powered by blue light technology. Then an Eva 3D scanner (also by Artec 3D) was used to make quick, textured and accurate 3D models of the medium sized artifacts. 

Exact Metrology personnel performed the post processing of the data in Artec Studio 14 and 10 programs. Then Exact had the information transferred to 3D Systems to be turned into PDFs, CAD files and short movies. The artifacts have an estimated date between 500 BC and 100 AD. 

The right side of the scanned monolith is dated between 400 BC and 200 AD, while the left side is estimated to date between 700 and 14700 AD. 

To complete this task, Exact employed Geomagic, their leading 3D software for digital reconstruction of the ruins, creating a multidisciplinary partnership among companies and communities.

artifact scans
The Eva by Artec 3D scans quickly, capturing precise measurements in high resolution, and is used in numerous industries including quality control, heritage preservation, forensics, automotive, medical, aerospace and prosthetics. Photos courtesy of Exact Metrology.

A version of this article was originally published in the June 2020 issue of POB.

Emell Derra Adolphus is the Editor-in-Chief of POB magazine.

