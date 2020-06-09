Caliper Unveils New Maptitude Mapping Software Packages

Caliper announces the release of new 2020 Country Packages for its Maptitude mapping software. Maptitude Country Packages bring the power and flexibility of the company's Maptitude product suite to a global audience and enable customers to make geolocation-based decisions internationally.

The 2020 Country Packages include 4th quarter 2019 map content.

Updated map layers, such as refreshed streets and postal codes are provided for each country as well as updated travel times and improved address matching. Other country-specific highlights include:

The United Kingdom & Ireland Package now includes 2018 population estimates by age and gender

The Canada Package now includes 2019 population estimates for Provinces, Census Divisions and Subdivisions

The United States Package now includes 2018 American Community Survey (ACS) demographic data

For detailed information on each Package, including those for countries not mentioned here, visit the Maptitude Included Data page where free trials of the software can also be requested.

Users can also seamlessly switch between the countries purchased. Doing so refreshes the Maptitude interface with country-specific tools such as those for territory and sales mapping, finding, pin mapping (geocoding), routing, displaying demographics (where available), and the Create-a-Map Wizard.

About Caliper

Caliper Corporation develops state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. With a focus on usability, Maptitude is designed to be a cost-effective, professional mapping software product. Maptitude enables organizations to leverage their location-based data to improve decision making and planning, while minimizing expenditure through competitively priced solutions.

Caliper is a privately held corporation and is a leading developer of mapping, redistricting, transportation, and GIS software.