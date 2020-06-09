University of North Georgia Adds Geomatics Graduate Certificate

The University of North Georgia's Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental & Spatial Analysis (IESA) has added a new graduate certificate in geomatics for its fall 2020 semester.

The geomatics certificate program will feature six graduate courses, including terrestrial LiDAR methods, legal aspects of surveying, professional practice of surveying, airborne geomatics methods and geomatics I and II. As reported by WGAU, the IESA program graduates around 20 students each year. More from WGAU:

"Our IESA alumni and industry professionals can earn graduate credits and complete the coursework required for the professional land surveying exam," said Dr. Jeff Turk, director of IESA. "After passing the exam and coupled with surveying experience, they can become a licensed professional land surveyor."

Typically the surveying industry employs both land surveying technicians and licensed professional land surveyors. Turk said the difference is the professional has passed the professional land survey exam and received a professional land surveying license from the state and can produce legal survey maps and documents. The additional credential also leads to a higher salary.

The geomatics certificate is the second graduate-level IESA certificate offered at the University of North Georgia. The first certificate is in geospatial science and technology.