USB3 Cameras by Teledyne Lumenera Engineered for Modern Vision Systems

With robust compact enclosures and fully-locking USB3 connectors, Teledyne Lumenera's new USB3 cameras are built for rugged 24/7 use.

Equipped with the latest rolling shutter Starvis CMOS sensors and global shutter Pregius CMOS sensors from Sony, and ranging in resolution from 2-20 megapixels, these new cameras perform in a wide variety of imaging applications such as aerial imaging, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), robotic inspection solutions, and life sciences. Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series Cameras offer a smaller, lighter, and lower cost imaging solution and are designed specifically to meet the challenges of today’s modern imaging systems that strive to provide advanced vision performance while using less power, less space, and fitting increasingly tight industry budgets.

“Even with a more compact form factor, the new Lt Series cameras offer the full set of features that the modern imaging industry demands,” says Ghislain Beaupré, General Manager at Teledyne Lumenera. “These new cameras open up new opportunities for imaging system designers to incorporate full-function cameras without unnecessary performance compromises due to size.”

The Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series Cameras offer proven 32 and 64-bit operating system compatibility for, Windows, Linux, Linux for embedded system platforms, and single board computers (SBCs). They are designed to deliver high dynamic range, high speed, with low read noise for both industrial and scientific imaging applications.

Key Features:

Thirteen new USB3 cameras will range in resolution from 2 - 12 MP with additional resolutions following

High sensitivity (pixel sizes from 2 μm to 3.45 μm) with back illuminated sensors

Compact form factor simplifying integration in modern OEM solutions

Side mounted locking industrial micro USB for power and control

Region of Interest (ROI) option to provide higher frame rates

Multiple data rates supported, each optimized for lowest noise performance

USB3 Vision compliant, with Windows and Linux SDKs

3-year warranty

For more information about Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series USB3 cameras visit the website.

Teledyne Lumenera, part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions. Teledyne Lumenera imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements, and deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications.