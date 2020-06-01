CHC Navigation Unveils AT661 GNSS Geodetic Antenna

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) unveiled its new AT661 geodetic GNSS antenna on Monday, a compact geodetic GNSS antenna offering performances rivaling those of high-cost and bulky conventional GNSS choke ring antennas.

The AT661's supports all current and future GNSS signals, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS and L-band. The antenna features both high gain LNA and wide beam width to provide excellent flexibility in applications requiring low elevation satellites reception and high availability of GNSS signals, especially in obstructed situations.

"By further integrating the design and manufacture of GNSS antennas, CHC Navigation is broadening its presence as a global provider of GNSS solutions." says George Zhao, CEO of CHC Navigation. "Mastering the entire GNSS positioning and navigation value chain allows us to deliver the performance our customers demand at the price they expect".

The accuracy of the antenna's phase center reaches the millimetre level with extremely high stability and repeatability to ensure perfect processing of GNSS data regardless of the length of the baselines.

Additionally, the AT661 withstands all types of weather, including high and low temperature fluctuations, and is protected by a waterproof radome.