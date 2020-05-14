New Pointfuse Software Provides Leica Geosystems Users With Scan-2-BIM Workflow

Pointfuse Limited and Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, recently announced the start of a global cooperation and development agreement that streamlines the use of reality capture in established digital construction, space management and visualisation workflows.

To launch this new cooperation, Pointfuse has developed a new version of its software, called Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, that provides users of Leica Geosystems solutions with a Scan-2-BIM workflow within the Leica Jetstream ecosystem. Taking its place within the Jetstream ecosystem, Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, is configured with tailored profiles specifically for Leica Geosystems 3D laser scanners, including the Leica Geosystems LGS file format, to ensure best results first time round.

The LGS file format defines a true single file to simplify file sharing. In particular, the adoption of the LGS file format enables Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, to extract data contained within the LGS file to assist in the classification of building information and substantially automate the workflow process. This centralised solution ensures a simple Scan-2-BIM workflow for space and facilities management as a companion solution to the new Leica BLK2GO handheld imaging laser scanner.

This streamlined workflow provides the fast, simple solution to capture and convert point clouds into deliverables that drive every stage of the building construction, operations, maintenance and lifecycle management.

Providing the centralised process to easily manage Leica Geosystems LGS scanning files and deliver intelligent 3D models and BIM LOD 200 outputs using Pointfuse’s automated Space Creator toolkit, this solution seamlessly leverages the value of Leica Geosystems scanning solutions to digital construction and facility management professionals everywhere.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement, especially since Pointfuse democratises point cloud modelling to make reality capture workflows easier and quicker for our users to execute across digital construction, space management and visualisation workflows,” says Matt Wheelis, Hexagon’s Geosystems division global business development leader for building construction. “Rich 3D data has a crucial role in digital construction workflows. Projects are dependent upon the right information being in the hands of the relevant team members and stakeholders at the right time. In Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, we have a platform that delivers automation that truly drives the digital construction lifecycle.”

“With functionality and developments implemented specifically for Leica Geosystems users, Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, harnesses the unique benefits of the Jetstream ecosystem with the power of Pointfuse to deliver a seamless capture-consume-collaborate workflow,” says Steve Salmon, general manager at Pointfuse. “This integrated solution overcomes many of the barriers associated with laser scanning and photogrammetry, through providing an optimised storage solution, instant data loading and production of intelligent outputs. This platform enables Leica Geosystems users to exploit the intelligence captured in the point cloud, easily share outputs, and produce deliverables that drive the advancement of workflows in the digital age.”