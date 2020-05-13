Trimble R12 Receiver with ProPoint GNSS Technology

The Trimble® R12 GNSS system is a high-performance solution for professional land surveyors that pushes the boundaries of what a GNSS receiver can do. Powered by the all-new Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS engine, customers can now collect data more accurately in challenging GNSS environments* than was previously possible. Key features include:

Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS Technology

At least 30 percent better performance (accuracy, reliability and productivity) in challenging GNSS environments† such as near or among trees or in developed areas

Survey-grade positioning using most combinations of GNSS constellations and signals

Advanced tracking and GNSS signal management means superior RTK positioning in more places

Trimble 360 Technology

Trimble Custom GNSS ASIC with 672 channels

All-constellation tracking (GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BeiDou/NavIC/QZSS/SBAS)

Improved protection from interference & spoofed signals

Trimble CenterPoint® RTX Corrections

Provides RTK level precision worldwide without the need for a base station or VRS network

Trimble xFill® Technology

Keeps you working during radio or cellular outages with continuous RTK coverage

Trimble SurePoint™ Technology

Precise position capture with eBubble and compass-based tilt compensation

Effortless Compatibility

Trimble Access™ 2019 field software on Trimble TSC7, T10, or T7 field controllers

Android & iOS platform support for BYOD workflows



Contact: Your Authorized Trimble Distributor



*Challenging GNSS environments are locations where the receiver has sufficient satellite availability to achieve minimum accuracy requirements, but where the signal may be partly obstructed by and/or reflected off of trees, buildings, and other objects. Actual results may vary based on user’s geographic location and atmospheric activity, scintillation levels, GNSS constellation health and availability, and level of multipath and signal occlusion.

†In head-to-head testing with the Trimble R10-2 in challenging GNSS environments such as near and among trees, and built environments, the Trimble R12 receiver performed at least 30 percent better across a variety of factors, including time to achieve survey precision levels, position accuracy and measurement reliability.