Riegl Releases VMX-RAIL Triple Scanner Mobile Mapping System In Multiple Instructional Languages

To better serve the company's Spanish and Portuguese speaking customers who use LiDAR for rail applications, RIEGL has released a 3-minute video featuring the VMX-Rail Triple LiDAR Scanner in Spanish and Portuguese.

The VMX-Rail Triple LiDAR Scanner can operate at speeds of up to 130 km/h and features three precision scanners mounted to form a cross scan line pattern that results in a 360-degree field of view (FOV).

A video explanation of the systems features can be found below in Spanish and Portuguese:

Para servir mejor a nuestros clientes de habla Hispana y de Portugués, que utilizan el LiDAR para aplicaciones de ferrocarril; RIEGL acaba de publicar este vídeo de 3 minutos presentando el Escáner LiDAR Triple: VMX-Rail.

La unidad puede operar a velocidades de hasta 130 km/h y cuenta con tres escáneres de precisión montados para formar un patrón de líneas de escaneo cruzado, que da como resultado un campo de visión de 360° (FOV).

Espere más contenido de RIEGL en nuestros canales de comunicación, presentados en Español y Portugués!

About RiEGL

RIEGL is an international leading provider of cutting-edge technology in airborne, mobile, terrestrial, industrial and unmanned laser scanning solutions.

RIEGL has been producing LiDAR systems commercially for over 40 years and focuses on pulsed time-of-flight laser radar technology in multiple wavelengths.

RIEGL’s core Smart-Waveform technologies provide pure digital LiDAR signal processing, unique methodologies for resolving range ambiguities, multiple targets per laser shots, optimum distribution of measurements, calibrated amplitudes and reflectance estimates, as well as the seamless integration and calibration of systems.