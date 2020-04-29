The 2020 State and Future of GEOINT Now Available

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) published its annual State and Future of GEOINT Report, a collection of articles intended for use by all GEOINT practitioners. This unclassified document contains a series of concise descriptions of problems, achievements, and emerging issues and technologies as a guide to better understand the global GEOINT mission — whether you work in the public, commercial, federal, civilian, defense, intelligence, or national security space.

“The report is the epitome of USGIF's mission at its best: a diverse cross-section of USGIF members working collaboratively to provide thought leadership for the GEOINT Community,” said Ronda Schrenk, VP of Programs at USGIF.

The report offers insights about the state and potential of the geospatial community and its tradecraft; through the lens of people, process, technology, and data. This year’s report "demonstrates the power of collaboration across academia, industry, and government to make informed statements about the possible."

The article topics discussed in the 2020 report are drafted by groups of volunteer authors. All members of the broad GEOINT Community to include industry, academia, and government, are welcomed and encouraged to participate and write for the report.

Learn more about the 2020 USGIF State and Future of GEOINT and past reports.

