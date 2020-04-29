Land Surveying Has Always Been 'Essential'

What was supposed to be a temporary shutdown now feels like cardiac arrest. Projects and events are indefinitely on hold, if not altogether canceled, a recession is all but certain, and the work that remains has been whittled down to the “essential.”

Everyday disruptions to our lives and livelihoods can be an unsettling, rude awakening, to say the least. Caught somewhere in the middle of this period of fear and loathing are land surveyors — many of whom are waking up to see just how quickly their profession can change. But if you are a longtime reader of POB — like so many of you are — then you know the survey and mapping profession has been changing for quite some time.

We, at POB, have always known that land surveyors and geospatial professionals are an essential piece of society’s puzzle. Yet to see and hear from so many surveyors who are concerned about staying connected has been a rallying call for us to better prepare our readers for the future.

In order to keep you reliably connected and informed during this pandemic and long after it, POB is suspending the delivery of our print magazine beginning in July to prioritize the digital delivery of our content via email.

POB Premium members with a print subscription will still receive a magazine in the mail. But for our entire audience of readers, we are committed to ensuring that our stories reach you in a safe, timely manner with no added costs attached.

A large part of this effort will live and breathe at POBonline.com, which you should no longer think of as a website but a resource for your professional development.

We are changing our style of reporting to put a greater emphasis on education (like our upcoming CEU “How to Determine Which Laser Scanning Registration Method is Right for You”), reader engagement (like our recently relaunched Point & Shoot section) and, of course, people (like you).

When it comes to preparing for the worst, American industry famously falls behind — at least according to today’s headlines. But if there is one saving grace that we can offer during these uncertain times, it is a certainty that POB will be right there with you every step of the way.

To say that this is a new Point of Beginning would be trite and frankly untrue. We always strive to be a forward-thinking brand and modern in our approach to inform readers of the best in our business.

As your previous POB editor, Perry Trunick, once told me, “surveying is more of an art than a science.” And to quote one famous comedian, Earth without “art” is just “eh.”

A version of this article originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of POB. Share your thoughts on this column by contacting adolphuse@bnpmedia.com.