Company Spotlight: Stonex USA

Reliable and Accurate High-Precision Technology

Stonex is a world leader in measurement and survey technology, with over 100 qualified distributors worldwide.

Headquartered in Italy, Stonex’s product range includes: GNSS/GPS receivers (Survey, GIS, CORS), Optical Instruments (total stations, digital and optical autolevels, electronic theodolite), Field Handheld Controllers and Tablets (with Windows Mobile, Android, Windows 10), 3D Scanning complete solutions and Topographic/GIS/3D Software.

Thanks to the integration of our various positioning technologies and software, the Stonex portfolio meets the needs of many field applications and industries, such as building and construction, land survey and cadastral survey, GIS data collection, 3D scanning (architecture, archaeology, industrial measurements, volume calculations, etc.), agriculture and smart farming, land and structure monitoring.

Combined with an unbeatable professional expertise, Stonex offers a wide range of high quality services, to satisfy all pre-sales and post-sales needs.

Stonex’s Headquarters in America is located in the United States, in the city of Concord, New Hampshire. Opened in 2019, this office aims to strengthen Stonex’s presence in North America.

With our USA Headquarters, Stonex has the opportunity to be closer to the needs of its customers through greater territorial coverage and strengthening of global business.

Stonex is a part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd, global provider for high-precision products and services for the geospatial marketplace.



STONEX USA

www.stonexamerica.com

sales@stonexamerica.com