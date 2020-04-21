Berntsen International Inc. grows team with Emily Pierce and Kevin Lettow

Berntsen International, Inc. recently announced two new additions to its growing team.

Kevin Lettow joins the company to lead the growing InfraMarker infrastructure asset verification business. With more than 30 years’ experience in product management and sales in the technology sector, Kevin provides granular technical expertise and broad understanding of IoT market trends and implementation challenges faced by utilities, municipalities and other infrastructure management organizations.

Kevin’s past experience includes Senior Product Management roles with Vertiv (formerly Emerson Network Power), Synapse Wireless and Digi International. “I enjoy helping customers integrate technology to address long-standing challenges,” says Lettow. “The InfraMarker RFID solution actually integrates infrastructure assets into the cloud, leveraging the power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) already being used. For critical outdoor infrastructure, the InfraMarker solution is a game-changer.”

The InfraMarker solution by Berntsen uses RFID technology to link the asset in the field to Geographic Information Systems (GIS). By creating a bridge between the each unique infrastructure asset and its data, InfraMarker provides the verification that is essential for locating and managing assets in the field.

“The market interest in our InfraMarker solution has grown exponentially over the past year,” says Mike Klonsinski, president of Berntsen. “We are excited that Kevin has joined the team to help manage the growth in new sectors, including the municipal water and utility markets. His experience in the Internet of Things is a perfect fit to help grow the InfraMarker connected infrastructure solution.”

Also new to Berntsen International, Inc. is Emily Pierce, former president of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors. With decades of experience as a surveyor and leader, Emily brings in-depth knowledge as berntsen’s new business development manager.

“Emily’s deep understanding of the surveying profession, her knowledge of the challenges faced by surveyors, and her ability to connect with the community is truly remarkable,” says Klonsinski. “Her knowledge and vision will help drive business development efforts for both our traditional surveying products and our innovative InfraMarker connected RFID marking product line. “

Prior to joining Berntsen, Emily served as director of Surveying Operations / Senior Land Surveyor for Steigerwaldt Land Services, LLC in Tomahawk, Wisconsin and previously served as the County Surveyor for Marathon County, Wisconsin. She also served as the Wisconsin director on the National Society of Professional Surveyors Board in 2017.