Company Spotlight: Bathylogger

Bathylogger was formed to fill a need for a low-cost, Survey-Grade Single-Beam Echo Sounder that every Surveyor can own. Our goal was to provide top of the line Unmanned Surface Vessels and Echo Sounders, that are ultra-portable, easy to use and have everything needed to complete the job. Today, most inland waterways are surveyed by Land Surveyors. This is because most of the field software today has drivers built in for acquiring depth data. You just add your GPS and data collection to my sonar. The BathyCat unmanned survey boat provides an easy and safe platform to perform a survey from the shore. Bathylogger products are made in the USA and are sold direct to the customer. This huge savings goes to you. Please visit our website and contact us if you have any questions about bathymetric surveys.

Bathylogger

3115 Alhambra Dr. Suite 200

Cameron Park, CA 95682

530-387-7556

www.bathylogger.com