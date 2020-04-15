Company Spotlight: Allen Precision Equipment

Not only have we been an industry leader for nearly 40 years, we are the online marketplace for surveyors, engineers, & contractors. Providing you with one of the largest and best variety of surveying and construction products at competitive prices.

We know you have choices, now more than ever. This is why our focus has always been and will always be on you, our customer. As a multi-brand company, we offer you choices... to be exact, more than 75 brands. We want you to have what you want, when you want, and at the best price around.

If you are in the market for a new instrument, want to order supplies, or need a repair or rental - Allen Precision is the place to call or go online to check out our amazing brands & competitive prices. We are an authorized repair facility for most major manufacturers in the surveying and construction industries. We offer quick turn-around time and guarantee your repair to be fixed right. We also have an impressive fleet of rental equipment available, including high-definition scanners. If you need it for a day, week, or month, give us a call for the best rates.

To our current customers, we look forward to many more years of working together. If you haven’t tried APE before, give us a call (we guarantee you’ll get to talk to a person and not get stuck trying to figure out what option to pick). Sales, service, supplies, and savings—all at APE!