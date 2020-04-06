International Lidar Mapping Forum, ASPRS Annual Conference rescheduled for July 27-29, 2020

After being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Lidar Mapping Forum (ILMF), ASPRS Annual Conference (ASPRS), SPAR 3D Expo & Conference (SPAR 3D) and AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference (AEC Next), U.S. Institute of Building Documentation Symposium (USIBD) and the WIPFLI Building Tomorrow Together Summit (WIPFLI) will take place together July 27-29, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago, according to event organizers.

ILMF and ASPRS had been scheduled for March 2020 in Washington DC as part of Geo Week. SPAR 3D, AEC Next, USIBD and WIPFLI had been scheduled to take place together in June 2020 in Chicago. The events are now rescheduled following their unavoidable postponement triggered by the restrictions on gatherings due to the health and safety issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ILMF, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference—all organized by global event producer Diversified Communications— have always had crossover exhibitors and attendees,” says Lisa Murray, Group Director of ILMF/Geo Week at Diversified Communications. “When the need to reschedule became clear, we had many requests from our customers to have the events take place together. We’re pleased to be able to deliver on this in 2020 and deliver an even bigger and better combined event that serves multiple industries using data capture and visualization technologies.“

Christine Salmon, Group Director of AEC/SPAR 3D at Diversified, says that rescheduling the events provided a unique opportunity for Diversified to bring together the linear mapping community with the vertical construction community, both of which are power users of photogrammetry, lidar and other remote sensing technologies used to capture our world digitally.

“Co-locating will add value for everyone— exhibitors who will have access to additional categories of users, and attendees who will be able to access additional technology on the combined exhibit floor. We look forward to connecting professionals in these communities,” Salmon explains.

ILMF and ASPRS will continue under the Geo Week umbrella. A third event that comprised Geo Week, the MAPPS Federal Programs Conference, will not take place as part of Geo Week in July because the event requires proximity to Washington DC. However, MAPPS will be represented at Geo Week.

Organizers are re-confirming exhibitors, speakers and sessions and will announce updates soon.

Pre-registered attendees are being offered the option to transfer their registration to the rescheduled July 27-29, 2020 dates or transfer their registration to the 2021 event taking place February 8-10, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Organizers are requesting a response by April 15, 2020 via info@geo-week.com. They ask that pre-registrants do not book hotel room until they have heard from Diversified Communications and onPeak with the new reservation site with the Official Event Hotels.