Florida man arrested on unlicensed surveyor charges, forgery

April 6, 2020
Emell Derra Adolphus
Per Florida Statute 472.013, licensed professionals in the state must have a degree in surveying and mapping of 4 years or more from an accredited college or university program. A 48-year-old man arrested last Friday night in Jacksonville partly explains why. 

Gary Paul Rogers was charged with multiple counts of forgery after unlicensed surveys were conducted in the surrounding counties. According to an investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Rogers copied old surveys that were previously completed by a licensed surveyor. As reported by the Florida Times-Union

Gary Paul Rogers remains behind bars on $90,000 bail on eight counts of forgery, four counts each of criminal use of personal identification and being an unlicenced surveyor, and one count each of scheme to defraud and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and agriculture officials.

Additionally, Rogers is being brought up on drug charges after police found a controlled substance during his arrest. 

For the Floridians who are interested in becoming a licensed surveyor, they should visit the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Emell Derra Adolphus is the Editor-in-Chief of POB magazine.

