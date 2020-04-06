Mapping A Journey Across Mars

A new tracking technology developed by Ubihere founder and geospatial scientist Alper Yilmaz, Ph.D., provides a portable, low-cost tool to log movement, location, and environmental sensory data. Using a mix of cameras and small tags programmed with artificial intelligence, surrounding data is collected and analyzed to chart terrain and keep tabs on items as they move through GNSS-impermeable environments.

It can be used to monitor the ease of a shopping experience, measure the movement of life-saving equipment through a hospital, or chart a journey across Mars.

Read the full story “Tag Technology Helps Map the Unmappable.”