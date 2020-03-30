New Features In Teledyne RESON SeaBat T-Series

Teledyne Marine recently announced several new features in its multibeam echosounders the SeaBat T20 and SeaBat T50, including a free of charge SeaBat v2.0 update and now the ability to purchase for your T20 our unique Normalized Backscatter.

The SeaBat v2.0 update is applied to SeaBat via SeaBatUpdater.

“With this update we confirm our commitment to continue developing features and performance enhancements to the already world leading SeaBat T-series”, says Uni Bull, product manager of the SeaBat systems. “v2.0 Update for SeaBat T-series is the best update we have ever produced. It is an update which we guarantee makes your SeaBat T-series an even more powerful survey tool that will make better use of your resources and manpower.”

The SeaBat T-series v.2.0 update launches 1024 beams and Sonar UI visualization enhancements at no extra cost, and now has availability for you to acquire Normalized Backscatter for your SeaBat T20.

With the new v2.0 update Teledyne Marine now introduces 1024 true beams, as well as always having 1024 Soundings, for all single head SeaBat T-series products. The increase from 512 to 1024 beams gives users improved target detection capability due to the extremely high data density, leading to more precise surveys and shorter survey time.

For projects where you need to have a minimum of counts in a grid cell, 1024 beams make it possible to fulfill that requirement, increasing your possibilities to win more projects.

Another significant improvement in the SeaBat v2.0 is the visualization feature update to the Teledyne Marine Sonar User Interface (SUI). Adding color by depth, to the already intuitive wedge history display, takes the operator to the next level, making the experience even more intuitive. The real time interpretation of the seabed helps users quickly identify survey area, aiding productivity.

In the SUI, raw S7K files directly can be saved on available drives. This function has been moved from the back end to the SUI, giving users an easy and time saving set up by avoiding going out of the SUI to save files.

Finally, the v2.0 update for the SeaBat T-series enables a unique Normalized Backscatter output to also cover the surface based SeaBat T20-P and SeaBat T20-R.

Upon purchasing the license, users will have the possibility to increase the use of existing SeaBat T20 with multiple deliverables from a single survey. The backscatter is compensated for the effects of sonar settings which enables users to collect improved bathymetry data and true backscattering estimations at the same time, thereby reducing survey time and costs.

For more information about the new v2.0 update for SeaBat T-series, please contact senior product manager Uni Bull at uni.bull@teledyne.com.