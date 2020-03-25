Apple's New IPad Pro To Include LiDAR

Included in Apple's new forthcoming iPad Pro releases, the company announced that its 11 and 12.9-inch models will incorporate a LiDAR sensor to improve its camera system.

From Apple:

The breakthrough LiDAR Scanner enables capabilities never before possible on any mobile device. The LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene. The tight integration of these elements enables a whole new class of AR experiences on iPad Pro.

LiDAR scanning enhance 3D photography and improve the measurement app, making it faster and easier to automatically calculate someone’s height, with helpful vertical and edge guides to let users more quickly and accurately measure objects.

Additionally, the added LiDAR technology will support developers using ARKit for developing augmented reality apps. More from Apple:

Every existing ARKit app automatically gets instant AR placement, improved motion capture and people occlusion. Using the latest update to ARKit with a new Scene Geometry API, developers can harness the power of the new LiDAR Scanner to unleash scenarios never before possible.

The LiDAR technology equipped on the iPad models supports a range of five meters at a "photo level," which could point to the technology's potential in greatness of detail over depth.

