To Battle Global Coronavirus Pandemic, Esri Is Providing Free Mapping Software

In effort to help global organizations battle the COVID-19 disease pandemic, Esri recently announced that it will make its software available to public and private sector firms fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Esri has always prioritized assisting communities during large-scale emergencies and natural disasters,” says Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “For the past 25 years, our Disaster Response Program provides data, software, configurable applications, and technical support for emergency operations. We consider it part of our mission to provide these services free of cost during this time of national crisis.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has escalated rapidly across the globe, and with municipalities struggling to respond, Esri has built out resources to help organizations understand the potential impact of the disease on public health, as well as potential community risk areas and their capacity to respond.

A COVID-19 GIS Hub site provides much of this essential data, including case locations and social vulnerability, that communities and health organizations can use to inform their response.

To help public health agencies and other organizations jump-start their response, Esri is providing the ArcGIS Hub Coronavirus Response template at no cost through a complimentary six-month ArcGIS Online subscription with ArcGIS Hub.

The template includes examples, materials, and configurations to rapidly deploy your ArcGIS Hub environment. ArcGIS Hub is a framework to build your own website to visualize and analyze the crisis in the context of your organization’s or community’s population and assets.

More information on the complimentary software and the disaster relief support is available at esri.com/disaster.