TraceAir and Independent Construction Launch a New Drone-Powered Haul Router Tool

TraceAir, a construction management platform powered by drone data, today announced the launch of the new drone-powered Haul Router tool, developed together with Independent Construction, the owner of one of the largest dirt moving fleets in the United States. The tool helps foremen make data-driven decisions with regard to new or existing haul roads.

Moving dirt on a mass grading job can cost anywhere from $2.5 to $5 per cubic yard, depending on the haul road used. Haul Router provides the best mathematically objective hauls for each given drone scan. Any employee can use the tool to design a haul road and export the results to feed into grading equipment. While developing the tool, TraceAir conducted multiple in-field interviews and grading site observations to understand how haul roads were designed, and their impact on various projects. Independent Construction also offered their expertise, sharing feedback on prototypes and co-executing numerous field tests.

Estimators can use Haul Router to run estimations on grading costs and suggest the best prices. Grading foremen and superintendents can:

Quantify productivity for the existing haul roads to know the production rate in advance and allocate the equipment.

Design the optimal haul road while balancing cut & fill and find the fastest route on the existing terrain.

Use the Pioneering feature to design the quickest and safest temporary shortcuts for haul roads, quantify the cut & fill during the process, and save personnel's time on site.

Future versions of Haul Router will add various grading machinery models to cover a wider scope of mass grading scenarios and improve the integration of the product output with the grading equipment.