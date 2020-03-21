Hexagon Enhances its Smart Factory Solutions with Acquisition

Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Romax Technology Limited, a leading provider of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software for electromechanical drivetrain design and simulation.

A greater focus on energy efficiency and an accelerating shift towards electrification brings new engineering challenges that require increased use of simulation tools earlier in the design lifecycle. Romax Technology brings more than 30 years of experience in electromechanical simulation and multi-physics design optimization.

The cloud-enabled MBSE (model-based systems engineering) platform, Romax Nexus, provides a complete workflow for designing, simulating and delivering the next generation of energy efficient drive and power generation systems, enabling engineers to collaborate and optimize electrical and mechanical design simultaneously. By simulating the operation of the entire system - engine, gears, bearings and housings - the efficiency of automobile, aerospace and wind turbine powertrains can be optimized, and the battery range of electric vehicles can be increased.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, Romax Technology has approximately 240 employees globally serving more than 250 customers in the automotive, aerospace, wind power, marine, bearing and rail industries. The company will operate as part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to standard regulatory approvals.