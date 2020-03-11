GeoWeek Postponed Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns

Amid rising public health concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks around the country, Geo Week has been canceled with the expectation that it will be postponed later in 2020. The geospatial technology event, which was scheduled for March 23-25, 2020 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC, includes the ASPRS Annual Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum (ILMF), and MAPPS Federal.

From Geo Week's organizers, Diversified Communications:

Please look for important follow up communications from Diversified and our vendors with details relating to the rescheduled event. To provide maximum flexibility to our customers, Diversified expects to offer registrants the choice of rolling over International Lidar Mapping Forum/ASPRS Annual Conference registration payments to either the rescheduled 2020 event or the February 8-10, 2021 event in Denver. For anyone who registered for the MAPPS Federal Conference, please contact MAPPS directly at info@mapps.org.

Further questions about the event's rescheduling can be directed to info@geo-week.com.

"We value the support of everyone involved in the making of this event -- our vendors, the local authorities, the venue and, most of all, our partners, friends and customers in the geospatial industry. We are looking forward to getting this strong community back together in the near future. Until then, we send heartfelt thoughts to those who are affected by COVID-19," said Diversified.

