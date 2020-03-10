Trimble Partners with Engineers Without Borders USA to Support Global Disaster Relief and Recovery

Trimble announced that it is partnering with Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) to expand the organization's efforts to provide engineering assistance in response to natural disasters worldwide. As part of this support, on the recommendation of Trimble Foundation—a donor-advised fund—a grant was made to EWB-USA. This grant will significantly grow EWB-USA's capacity to train and develop more qualified engineers in vulnerable regions and to scale EWB's disaster response, recovery and resilience engineering work worldwide.

EWB-USA's engineering expertise is highly valued and utilized by major international aid organizations, such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in the aftermath of major natural disasters. EWB-USA provides crucial engineering aid in assessing damage, improving building standards and practices, and coordinating construction efforts to "Build Back Better." The Trimble Foundation funding will enable EWB-USA to significantly expand its disaster aid work by training and certifying more engineers and building local engineering capacity that can assist when natural disasters strike. This will aid EWB-USA in mobilizing capacity and increasing the organization's ability to deploy professionals for extended periods worldwide.

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit organization building a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. EWB-USA's 9,500 highly skilled volunteers work on more than 452 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, governments and UN agencies around the globe to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate infrastructure solutions.