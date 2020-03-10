Faster 3D Visualization in Hexagon Geospatial's Luciad 2020

The new Luciad 2020 platform from Hexagon’s Geospatial division includes faster and more powerful 3D visualization and analysis capabilities.

Luciad enables developers to create powerful, high-performance applications that leverage data from any source for visualization and analysis in 2D and 3D. Combining static, dynamic and real-time data, including moving tracks, Luciad-powered applications support defense, aviation, infrastructure and other critical sectors.

For the 2020 release of LuciadRIA, which is used for building browser-based solutions, Hexagon has added interactive model placement, interactive mesh operations and additional capabilities for viewing and analyzing infrastructure in 3D.

The 3D experience is powered by a new 3D tiling engine that has been added to LuciadFusion, the server solution, and LuciadLightspeed, which is used for building desktop and on-board applications. The tiling engine turns models and large 3D datasets into streamable 3D tiles.

“Our goal is to provide defense, aviation, transportation and other solution developers with the most highly performing tools for building a digital version of their world and the factors impacting it,” says Mladen Stojic, president of Hexagon’s Geospatial division. “The Luciad 2020 release is a major enhancement toward that end, providing significant new capabilities for viewing and manipulating 3D data. And with the addition of LuciadCPillar, we have opened up these tools to an entirely new developer community – one that serves the mission-critical needs of the defense industry and others.”



The Luciad 2020 release contains other new features requested by customers, including a new dedicated LuciadLightspeed view for JavaFX for an optimized development experience, Multinational Geospatial Co-production Program support and Significant Weather Data visualization for aviation. It also extends Hexagon's geospatial portfolio with LuciadCPillar, an API for C++ and C# developers to incorporate advanced geospatial visualization and analysis into their applications.