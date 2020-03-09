Colliers International Plans Maser Consulting P.A. Takeover

Announced today, Colliers International has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Maser Consulting P.A., a leading multi-discipline engineering design and consulting firm. The deal, which is expected to close in Q2, will rebrand Colliers as "Colliers Engineering Services" by the first quarter of 2021.

“Our partnership with Colliers – the first in our industry – is the next evolution of our business,” says Richard Maser, Maser founder and Chairman. “Colliers’ enterprising culture, decentralized management style, significant insider ownership and proven track record were important factors in choosing our strategic partner.”

Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, with more than 1,000 professionals operating from 34 offices across 12 states, Maser provides planning, consulting and design engineering services to multiple end markets including site civil, survey and geospatial, transportation, water and wastewater, telecommunication and geo-environmental. The company generated $167 million in revenue last year.

Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, Maser’s senior leadership will remain significant shareholders of the business.

“Without question, our new partnership strengthens our capabilities and provides us with specialized market knowledge and deep client relationships that will accelerate our growth in the future,” says Kevin Haney, Maser CEO and president. “Our entire team could not be more pleased by this move.”

Colliers International is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm. The transaction is viewed as an opportunity for cross-promotional growth by both firms.

“Our investment in Maser is another step forward in our strategy of adding more highly valued, essential services to our private and public real estate and infrastructure clients,” says Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers International. “The transaction establishes us as a major player in the engineering design and consulting sector in the U.S., providing us with another important engine for growth. We see tremendous potential in this segment of the market and expect to leverage our proven track record, acquisition expertise and global brand and platform to grow this business into new markets, as well as cross-sell services to our combined client base.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In connection with this transaction, AEC Advisors acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin acted as legal advisor to Colliers.

“Maser’s long and impressive record of growth in multiple real estate and infrastructure end markets, together with its special entrepreneurial culture, made it a perfect fit with Colliers,” says Elias Mulamoottil, Head, Strategic Investments | Global of Colliers International. “With the expected push to rebuild and upgrade aging infrastructure in the U.S., Maser’s portfolio of service offerings, long-term contractual projects and diverse client mix provide us with significant new opportunities for growth in a segment with stable revenue streams over all economic cycles.”