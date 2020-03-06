Emell Derra Adolphus is POB Magazine's new editor

Point of Beginning magazine as you know it is at a turning point of sorts. As your longtime editor Perry Trunick takes a bow into retirement, we are forging ahead with his mission to transform POB’s trusted brand into a global community.

We started last fall with the launch of our POB Premium membership, and we are excited to continue this year with more original resources for surveying and geospatial professionals.

Working side-by-side with Perry over these last few weeks, I've been eagerly waiting to get out, meet some readers and tell everyone what we are working on next. However, the most crucial responsibility of any editor is to listen.

With this in mind, as your new editor-in-chief of POB magazine, I want to extend a handshake and an opportunity to talk about POB’s future. For comments, ideas, praises or pans, please reach out to me directly at adolphuse@bnpmedia.com.

This month, POB Premium members are enjoying unfettered access to reports such as our Survey & Mapping Software Report, the Survey & Mapping Equipment Report, as well as access to our upcoming CEU article titled “The 2022 IGS Datum Modernization of the NSRS.”

Yet that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to content. We are retooling our membership benefits and changing the way we tell stories. In addition to our special reports and CEUs, we will be adding podcasts, how-to videos and more long form articles that our whole POB audience can enjoy.

As we continue to build a new POB and path forward, we are quickly growing and grateful to loyal readers like you.

Thank you for taking this journey with us, and we are so excited to show you what comes next.