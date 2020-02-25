Plenary Topics Announced for FIG Working Week 2020

The annual FIG Working Week is the premier conference in the community of surveying and geospatial professionals, combining the disciplines of land surveying, engineering, positioning and measurement, hydrography, remote sensing and photogrammetry, spatial information, cartography, construction and real estate and much more.

This years' program is underpinned by high-level presentations in three plenary sessions covering topics within the overall theme 'Smart surveyors for land and water management.' The specially invited presenters will set the agenda for each day, sharing insight into their own experience and pitfalls, as well as presenting their vision and predictions.

The plenary topics are:

Smart Surveyors

Rapid urban growth, smart energy, cleaner mobility, and ‘land rights for all’ are some of the challenges demanding innovative surveying approaches and technologies. Sensing technologies, spatial data processing technologies and related approaches are already available. Use and improve them to become future proof, Smart Surveyors.

Integrated Land and Water Management

Without integrated land and water management, coastal countries cannot sustain their agricultural and urban development. Climate change, though, increases the risks of sea and riverine floods and extended drought periods and complicates this management task. Unorthodox measures are called for. These measures will be discussed from a critical surveyor perspective.

Ten Years to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

The countdown begins, only one decade to go to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, and surveying professionals have a key role to play. How did we, as surveyors, contribute to ending poverty, improving health and education, reducing inequality, and spurring economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests? In addition, what will be our role for the coming 10 years?