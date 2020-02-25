New UAV Reality Surveying Series

Down to Earth is a new reality series that reveals the challenges and hazards that professional surveyors face while out in the field. The first 3 episodes, titled “The Ozarks” take viewers on an edge-of-your-seat journey alongside engineering and surveying firm Crafton Tull. Their mission is to map an area in Arkansas’s treacherous Ozark Mountain region using Microdrones Integrated Systems to provide powerful, reliable, and high-quality deliverables.

Down to Earth is unique content for the surveying community and showcases not only the new technology being used by surveyors, but also the type of work they are completing in the field. The structure of that narrative is created to make it easy for other surveyors to relate to these challenges and how to overcome them.

In addition to being entertaining, Down to Earth is also a very educational series demonstrating how surveyors can benefit by adding technology like the integrated systems from Microdrones to their workflow.

The first 3 episodes, “The Ozarks,” is just the beginning of Down to Earth. The marketing team is already working with other customers to develop new episodes and document other challenging projects where integrated systems from Microdrones are being put to the test.

Go to https://lp.microdrones.com/webinar-replay-down-to-earth to watch the Feb. 19 episode.

