Leica Commemorative Camera/Lens Offered

Due to continuing demand for the Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) ‘Leitz Wetzlar’, launched in November 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of ‘Ernst Leitz Wetzlar’, Leica is now offering a second edition of the product. The Leica M10 Monochrom ‘Leitz Wetzlar’ is now available as the successor to the M-Camera with a black-and-white image sensor featuring the traditional and extremely popular ‘Leitz Wetzlar’ engraving on the top plate. The Summilux-M 35 mm f/1.4 ASPH. ‘Leitz Wetzlar’ is also being offered as a limited edition. The unique feature of this lens is the grey and white coloring of its engravings and scales. The retaining ring for the front element of the lens is additionally engraved with the name ‘Leitz Wetzlar’.

The Leica M10 Monochrom ‘Leitz Wetzlar’ is available from April in a limited worldwide edition of 650 examples. The Summilux-M 35 mm f/1.4 ASPH. ‘Leitz Wetzlar’ edition is available from now and is limited to a total of 500 lenses for the global market. Both products can only be purchased separately and will not be available as a set.

The technical specifications of the commemorative editions of both the camera and the lens are identical to those of the standard models. The camera’s ultra-high resolution, 40-megapixel black-and-white sensor assures exceptional imaging quality and delivers exposures with natural sharpness and previously unrivalled resolution of details in all lighting conditions.

The Summilux-M 35 mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens is an ideal addition to every Leica M system. Its combination of moderate wide-angle characteristics and natural reproduction of proportions makes it a particularly versatile lens. Regardless of whether it’s a matter of selective focus in the close-up range, high-contrast available-light applications or landscape shots with immense depth of field, the lens delivers in any situation.