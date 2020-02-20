Are You Hiring?

Latest HeadlinesNews

Quick Poll Seeks Surveyor Hiring Goals

February 20, 2020
As POB prepares results from its 2020 Salary and Benefits Study, we want to know if you are hiring?  Last year’s quick poll indicated 48 percent of respondents planned on hiring permanent or temporary workers.  At that time, 28 percent said they would hire “if they could find qualified applicants.”  What’s the situation look like in 2020?  Take the poll at:  https://www.pobonline.com/polls/76

Then, be sure to check out the May issue of POB for trend information on Salaries and Benefits in the profession.

