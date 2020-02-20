Trimble Divests Mining Information Systems Interest to Herga Group

Trimble announced the company sold its majority ownership of Mining Information Systems (MIS) to Herga Group, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The Herga Group has been a Trimble dealer for more than 30 years representing the geospatial and construction portfolios in Australia and New Zealand. Financial terms were not disclosed.

MIS provides information systems for enterprise-wide monitoring and management of mining and ore processing operations. MIS systems collect and integrate data across functional areas and sources, regardless of data origin.

The remaining minority stake in MIS will give Trimble the ability to leverage the software platform for construction customers and projects that need to aggregate data from multiple sources to gain insight and control of their operations.