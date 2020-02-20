Cepton Expands With $50 Million Investment from Koito

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of intelligent, LiDAR-based solutions, announced it has raised over $50 million in Series C funding. This brings Cepton’s total funding to nearly $100 million, providing a strong foundation to substantially ramp up its R&D efforts, expand its footprint in the automotive market and support major customers worldwide.

The latest funding round was led by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the automotive Tier 1 and world-leading provider of automotive lighting systems, with an investment of $50 million. Existing investors in Cepton also participated in this round. As part of the transaction, Koito will obtain non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Cepton’s LiDAR sensor design for an automotive application, using key components supplied by Cepton.

Cepton will use the proceeds to accelerate development and deployment of its advanced LiDAR technology in ADAS applications, in autonomous vehicle applications, as well as in other fast-growing markets such as smart cities / intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and security.

Cepton's patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT) is different from traditional beam-steering technologies, such as mechanical rotation, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and scanning mirrors. The MMT architecture enables a mirrorless, frictionless and rotation-free LiDAR solution to increase the reliability and manufacturability of the product, while delivering high performance and low power at affordable price points.