FAA/AUVSI 2020 UAS Symposium Scheduled

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will co-host the 5th Annual FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Symposium on June 16-18, 2020, at the Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD.

The Symposium will bring together representatives from the FAA, other government agencies, industry, and academia. The presenters and panelists will discuss the latest information and advancements related to the diverse uses of unmanned aircraft, and how these new entrants are being safely integrated into the National Airspace System.

As in previous years, the FAA will operate an on-site resource center to respond to questions from UAS owners and operators. Subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions about airspace authorizations, waivers, the Part 107 small UAS rules, changes in hobbyists’ drone operations, the Remote Identification rulemaking, and other policies and regulations.

With interest in UAS technology, uses and operations at an all-time high, the Symposium is an opportunity for commercial remote pilots and drone enthusiasts to get the latest information on the burgeoning industry from leading experts in the field.