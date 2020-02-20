New Dates for Geo Connect Asia

Following the cancellation of Geo Connect Asia 2020, in view of health and travel safety concerns connected to the still-evolving Covid-19 situation, organizers Montgomery Asia have announced that Southeast Asia’s inaugural geospatial event will return on March 24 – 25, 2021. Taking place at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, the event will build on the foundations laid in 2020 and is expected to attract an even larger number of sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers from across the region and around the world.

Geo Connect Asia 2020 had garnered a positive reception from businesses and stakeholders in the ASEAN geospatial space and received strong support from industry trade associations and various media partners. The event was set to bring together over 50 regional and international exhibitors and poised to attract 2,500 attendees from across the region with a high-level thought leadership focused conference. These numbers are expected to grow in 2021.

By holding Geo Connect Asia to a later date in 2021, it is anticipated that a wider range of regional and international geospatial solutions providers will be in attendance. The build-up to this year’s cancelled edition of Geo Connect Asia has laid the groundwork for a successful future edition, with various partnerships established regionally and internationally.