TopoDOT’s Annual User Conference Announced

The four-day annual TopoDOT User Conference (TUC) will run from May 5 - 8, 2020 at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management on Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL. It will bring together an international community of technical users and management for expert, intensive tuition at every level of TopoDOT experience. The conference also offers multiple opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and seeing the latest partner technology and services.

TopoDOT is a CAD software for extracting high-quality models from point-cloud data gathered using LiDAR hardware. TUC 2020 is designed to appeal not only to existing users but also to any organizations considering entering the world of geospatial surveying.

There are four key elements to TUC 2020: intensive workshops for technical attendees; sessions for management; systems demonstrations; and networking/social opportunities.

The four TUC Technical Tracks will offer a deeper understanding of point-cloud data and improve skills in extracting topographies, 3D models, and spatial information. Delegates can register for fully hands-on workshops in a range of subjects to match their own skill levels, experience, and interests. They can choose to work with roads, bridges, tunnels, powerline projects, and more, with data collected using collection platforms including mobile, static, airborne and UAV. NEW for 2020 are:

content covering dozens of new TopoDOT tools and workflows

new instructors offering greater diversity for different levels of experience

an additional computer lab offering seats for even more technical delegates (in response to demand)

data-hosting classes geared to collaborative projects and customer communication.

The TUC Management Track, designed specifically for operations managers and business development professionals, is the world’s only event focused exclusively on extracting value from geospatial LiDAR data. The full management program will be published in March 2020 and will include broader technology overviews with a strong focus on project management, business development, and profitability. By special invitation, industry leaders will share case studies of their field experience of TopoDOT.